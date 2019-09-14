Sharon gets grant money to start revitalizing city’s downtown

A feasibility study will be completed this fall to see if there's sufficient interest in creating a district to improve downtown

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The City of Sharon announced the start of a revitalization plan for downtown that could include facade funding, project support, small business loans and a main street manager.

Phase one will consist of a Neighborhood Improvement Feasibility Study to see if there’s sufficient interest to create a district to improve downtown.

The feasibility study will be completed this fall.

Money for phase one of the project comes from a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Keystone Communities Program.

The next step is the creation of a Neighborhood Improvement District and a five-year action plan for downtown.

The city will be able to apply for more grant money to help pay for this step.

Sharon is still looking for donations from local businesses, individuals and organizations to pay for the match requirement. Donations can be made directly to the City of Sharon, designated for Sharon’s downtown, by contacting Sharon’s Community Development Department at 724-983-3031.

A kick-off meeting has been scheduled for Monday, September 23 at 3:30 p.m. at the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce offices on Chestnut Avenue.

There will also be community forums in the future to discuss blight and develop complementary economic and community development action plans.