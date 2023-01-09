SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon community is mourning after 17-year-old Gavin Beighley was shot and killed on Saturday.

Friends laid yellow roses near the train tracks on E. Budd Street Monday afternoon. A banner read “Fly High.”

The remains of police tape still mark the street where Beighley was killed while riding his bike down the street Saturday night.

We spoke to many who didn’t want to talk on camera but called Beighley’s death “senseless.”

“Life is unpredictable and I feel so, so, so sad for the families going through that,” said Sharon resident Devin Broaden.

Broaden has four kids between 8 and 18 years old, one of whom is Beighley’s age.

“My daughter was telling me that he went to her school and stuff. So that’s traumatizing other kids, his classmates,” Broaden said.

Beighley was a student in the Sharon City School District. The superintendent released a statement saying they’re devastated over the loss of their student and are doing everything they can to help the community, including having extra counselors for students.

According to a criminal complaint from Sharon police, 19-year-old Curtis Coleman admitted to shooting at Beighley and three others who were riding their bikes. They were over 200 yards away and Coleman told police the group had not threatened him. He also told police that he didn’t know Beighley had passed away until he saw it on the news.

Broaden says he worries about his kids every day.

“I don’t really want you outside because you never know, and today’s world is way different from what it used to be,” Broaden said.

Coleman is being held on a $2 million bond and is being charged with several felonies including criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Broaden says two families are now dealing with the aftermath.

“Think about it. You hurting somebody else which is going to hurt yourself and all of it is just a chain reaction, hurting each other,” Broaden said.