SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — There’s only a few weeks until Christmas and everyone is doing last-minute shopping for the holiday season.

Artists in Sharon sold some of their work at a holiday market the past few days.

About 25 artists from in and around the Shenango Valley showcased and sold their work at The Landing Holiday Market.

It was the first time since before the pandemic they’ve held the holiday event. The Landing is the former Westinghouse Electric Transformer Plant.

“My grandpa used to work here, my grandma used to work here and my mother worked here so it’s cool to be back in this building when I know that, you know, it’s a great part of Sharon’s history,” said organizer Alane Jewel.

The former plant is in the middle of renovations. The Valley Shenango Economic Development Corporation is working to boost the local economy and bring business in. One of the artists has his studio inside The Landing.

“This was a gutted mess when I moved in on that end of the building and what they’ve done with it is astounding,” said artist Daniel Horne.

Those at the holiday market helped the city’s goal of promoting people to shop local. Organizers agree and say that the gifts are perfect for anyone on your list.

“It’s so important in the holidays if you can buy something handmade, homemade and one of a kind, that’s what artists do best, is create a piece of work that no one else can have,” Jewel said.

They will continue to host artist markets throughout the year.