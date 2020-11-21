Sharon artists celebrate completed mural downtown

The mural is a dedication representing 26 artists who painted an individual panel to display

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Hoping to add more beauty to the city of Sharon, a group of local artists finished up their latest mural.

On Saturday, a ribbon cutting was held in the Random Acts of Artists Musicians Alley in downtown Sharon.

The mural is a dedication representing 26 artists who painted an individual panel to display.

The paintings include well-known artists such as Prince, Elton John and Sade to name a few.

“We try to support the artists as much as we can and promote the art and serve the community, so this is all a part of what Random Acts of Artists does,” said Terry Polonsky, president of Random Acts of Artists.

RAA has does several art installations in Sharon.

The group is now planning to create a new mural but in an undisclosed place.