Sharing the holiday spirit with a senior this season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Now that the holiday season is officially here, a local group wants you to add one more person to your Christmas list.

Home Instead Senior Care is once again kicking off its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.

It connects seniors with volunteers who buy them gifts.

Local businesses have trees with names of 500-seniors who are waiting for gifts. They’ll be on display thru December 9th.

It’s a small act of kindness that will make a huge impact.

“Our seniors sometimes are forgotten and so to be able to give back to them feel still loved and still needed and have a gift for them is great,” said client care director Viki Stoops.

If you participate, you’re asked to buy your senior four small gifts, then return them unwrapped.

For more information and participating locations visit www.beasantatoasenior.com.