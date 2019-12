The merger is between UCFC, the parent company of Home Savings Bank, and First Defiance Financial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Home Savings’ parent company approved a merger Tuesday.

Shareholders of UCFC, the parent company of Home Savings Bank, and First Defiance Financial voted on the deal, which was first announced in September.

UCFC shareholders will get a fractional share of First Defiance for each share they hold.

When the deal was first announced, there was some talk about a new name for the combined company but nothing has been revealed yet.