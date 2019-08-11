Shaker Woods Arts Festival takes over Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunday marks the end of the first weekend at the Shaker Woods Arts Festival.

Crews predicted at least 5,000 people made it out for the opening weekend.

Visitors have the next two weekends to check out displays from over 200 vendors.

One of those vendors is the Welther family cornhole stand. They’ve been making their handmade cornhole sets at Shaker Woods for eight years.

They say what keeps them coming back is the people they’ve met.

“I have gotten to meet a lot of nice people here — even the vendors are very nice and the people that we meet, they are super.”

The Welthers said they didn’t expect to be in business as long as they did. The recent popularity of cornhole has led them both to pursue their business full-time.

For more information, watch the interview.