NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A charge of gross sexual imposition has been dismissed against a Niles man after his case was sent back to municipal court following grand jury proceedings.

Joaquin Tabor, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of public indecency in connection to a July incident at a home on Grant Street.

According to a police report, the adult victim was visiting when she said Tabor made sexually suggestive comments to her and pressed his genitalia against her.

Tabor was fined $500 and received a 180-day jail sentence with 130 days suspended and credit for 50 days. He will also have to serve probation for one year.