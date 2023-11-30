WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sexual offender out of Arizona was sentenced in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after he failed to update his address.

Dontaye Anderson, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anderson, who registered an Arizona address, was convicted of failure to report his change of address to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office after moving to Mineral Ridge.

Anderson was also convicted in Trumbull County and sentenced to prison in September 2011 on a failure to register charge.