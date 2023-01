WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sexual imposition charge against a Warren doctor accused of inappropriately touching a female patient has been dropped.

Court records show Richard Hart’s case was dismissed on January 5.

Assistant Law Director Lew Guarnieri says the case was based on the alleged victim’s testimony, and there was insufficient evidence (no forensics, video, or other witnesses) to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt based on city ordinance.