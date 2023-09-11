WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog is receiving much-needed veterinary care after he was found with severely matted fur over the weekend in Trumbull County.

After receiving veterinary care, Gizmo now looks like a completely different dog. He was severely matted when the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project came to his rescue on Sunday. Founder Jason Cooke says Gizmo’s matted fur was the worst the rescue has taken in.

“This is a substantial amount of time to get that amount of matting. This is a dog that’s been severely neglected and he belonged to somebody at some point,” Cooke said.

Cooke says people who were concerned gave him a call after seeing the dog running around Clermont Avenue in Warren.

“I met them out there, chased him for a little bit. He fell into a pool,” Cooke said.

Cooke live-streamed the rescue on his Facebook page. The video shows Cooke climbing into the pool where he captured Gizmo.

“I couldn’t believe what I was picking up. I mean, I’ve just never seen a dog this matted. It just broke everybody’s heart,” Cooke said.

Gizmo is one of several dogs the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project took in just in the past few days.

“We’re entirely volunteer-based here at the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project and it’s just overwhelming. It’s affecting us physically, emotionally, mentally and, of course, the organization financially,” Cooke said.

In addition to donations, Cooke says the organization is in need of volunteers, fosters and adopters so it can continue to serve Trumbull County by helping rescued animals.