NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – 33 WYTV News is getting a closer look at some of the damage left from Tuesday night’s severe weather in North Jackson.

A barn in North Jackson was flattened by the storms that ripped through the Valley. The homeowners on Gibson Road believe it was a tornado, but that will be up to the National Weather Service to decide.

This is one of many spots that suffered heavy damage across the Valley Tuesday night, leaving a mess to clean up and thousands without power.