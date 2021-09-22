Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch brings damage to the Valley

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) – Late Wednesday afternoon, parts of the area were under severe thunderstorm warnings. There was even a Tornado Watch issued, but as of now, there were no confirmed touchdowns.

Just after 6:30 p.m., three businesses reported damage in Sandy Lake in Mercer County.

A trailer at the Lakeview Self Storage on Sandy Lake Greenville Road was picked up by the wind and flew into some trees. A tree also punctured a hole into one of the storage units.

Across the street ,the roof of Gravatt Custom Doors collapsed in the back.

Next door at McCullough’s Kitchen Table Restaurant, part of the roof on the back room was torn off. No one was inside the room at the time.

Owner Adam McCullough says if it had been Friday night, the room would have been packed. He saw the storm coming through.

“You can see the rain coming in. It kinda started blowing sideways and going different directions, and I walked to the back and looked out the back window and just watched the whole roof just kinda tumble down, and at that point, I hollered, ‘Everybody get to the basement,’ and maybe five to 10 seconds later, it was just gone,” McCullough said.

McCullough says the restaurant will be open Thursday, but the back room will be closed.