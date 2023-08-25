(WKBN)- Severe weather has caused numerous trees to fall and power went out for over 40,000 Valley residents.

In some instances, these downed trees could be blocking roads. There were lots of debris like sticks and branches in the roadways, so just keep that in mind as you get ready to leave the house Thursday morning.

Large tree limbs, several downed power lines, and other debris on the road could cause some issues on your morning commute. Here we noticed in Canfield there was significant damage from downed trees. Crews already have been seen working, trying to get the initial clean-up efforts started.

Here on Youngstown-Salem Road, we came across a tree that took out some power lines. This was a common theme throughout Canfield and other parts of the Valley. We also noticed again, that crews and first responders out already assessing damage and moving debris that could be safely moved off the road.

There is also a tree down on Southern Boulevard between Lowell Lane and Drive in Youngstown.

We will continue following up on some of the damage in the Valley. If you are headed out the door Thursday morning, just make sure you add a few extra minutes to your commute as there could be some hazards in the roadway still. You can view our live weather radar to keep up with conditions.