WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 13 windows were broken at the Trumbull County Courthouse.

The damage was discovered Saturday morning on the lower level, and police were called out to investigate around 10:15 a.m., according to Trumbull County dispatch.

Around 1 p.m., workers were there boarding up the windows.

Several windows have large holes in them.

An officer at the courthouse said he was unable to provide information to WKBN First News on Saturday.