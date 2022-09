YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Mill Creek Park, streets will be closed for for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon/5K.

The run starts at 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The closed roads are: Bears Den Drive, Cross Drive, New Cross Drive, Lily Pond Drive, West Drive, West Glacier Drive, Memorial Hill Drive, East Park Drive, Valley Drive, Chestnut Hill Drive, High Drive, West Cohasset Drive, Robinson Hill Drive and Slippery Rock Bridge.

The roads are expected to reopen at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.