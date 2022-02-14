(WKBN) – Several local fire departments are receiving a combined total of $217,235 in state grants.

The grants can be used for facility construction and renovation, purchase or repair of equipment, fuel purchases, member training and certification, public education, recruitment and retention, debt reduction, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are training and supplementing pandemic-related expenses.

State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer, announced the following fire and EMS companies will receive the grants:

Clark Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000

– $15,000 Farrell Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $14,651

– $14,651 Greenville Fire Department – $15,000

– $15,000 Greenville Fire Department (EMS) – $8,325

– $8,325 Greenville Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000

– $15,000 Hermitage Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc . – $15,000

. – $15,000 Patagonia Volunteer Fire Dept . – $15,000

. – $15,000 Sharon Fire Department – $15,000

– $15,000 Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000

– $15,000 Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000

– $15,000 South Pymatuning Township Volunteer Fire Association – $15,000

– $15,000 Transfer Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000

– $15,000 West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000

– $15,000 West Salem Fire Department – $14,259

– $14,259 Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department – $15,000

“First responders in our community step up and answer the call tirelessly, carrying out critical public safety duties despite constant funding challenges that strain resources and complicate their work,” Longietti said. “It’s my hope that by helping companies with the cost of equipment, training, building repairs and other immediate needs, this funding will keep these frontline heroes safe and make their jobs just a bit easier.”

The grants are made possible by the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.