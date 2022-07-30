WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Warren on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of North River Road NW and North Park Avenue.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver of a Jeep was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP said there was an adult with several children in the other car, and everyone inside the car was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police could not confirm how many people were in the car.

Police could not confirm what caused the crash and it remains under investigation.

Warren Township Police and Champion and Lordstown fire departments were also on scene.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.