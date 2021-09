SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Several people were hurt in a single-car crash early Wednesday on U.S. 422 in Southington.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m.

Ohio State Patrol troopers said the car lost control, rolled over and ended up on the median.

There were four children in the car along with the driver. They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

OSP said they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor.