BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – BRISTOL (WKBN) – Firefighters from several departments worked to put out a house fire Saturday morning.

It happened in the 2200 block of State Route 88 just after 9:30 a.m.

Champion Fire Chief Tom Dempsey says the homeowner was asleep at the time, but a neighbor saw the smoke and woke the man up. Both he and his dog made it out safely.

  • Bristol, Ohio House Fire
    Courtesy of Champion Fire Department
  • Bristol, Ohio House Fire
    Courtesy of Champion Fire Department
  • Bristol, Ohio House Fire
    Courtesy of Champion Fire Department
  • Bristol, Ohio House Fire
    Courtesy of Champion Fire Department

Firefighters believe the fire started in the living room area. Damages to the home are estimated to be around $80,000.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.