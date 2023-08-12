BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – BRISTOL (WKBN) – Firefighters from several departments worked to put out a house fire Saturday morning.

It happened in the 2200 block of State Route 88 just after 9:30 a.m.

Champion Fire Chief Tom Dempsey says the homeowner was asleep at the time, but a neighbor saw the smoke and woke the man up. Both he and his dog made it out safely.

Courtesy of Champion Fire Department

Firefighters believe the fire started in the living room area. Damages to the home are estimated to be around $80,000.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.