Several crashes reported across the Valley

(WKBN)- Severe weather has caused multiple accidents Monday morning.

Youngstown Police are investigating a crash with minor injuries at Interstate 680 northbound at the 193/422 exit.

Police are investigating a rollover accident where the vehicle went off the road into a ditch on Route 82 eastbound at Sodom-Hutchings Road. Police are saying that an airbag was deployed but that injuries are not confirmed.

Another crash was reported in Bazetta Township on the Route 82/ Route 5 bypass between Larchmont Avenue and Elm Road. A car went off into the median there.

In Vernon Township, a car went off the road and into a guardrail on State Route 7 near Milligan East Road.