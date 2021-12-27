Several crashes reported across the Valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN)- Severe weather has caused multiple accidents Monday morning.

Youngstown Police are investigating a crash with minor injuries at Interstate 680 northbound at the 193/422 exit.

Police are investigating a rollover accident where the vehicle went off the road into a ditch on Route 82 eastbound at Sodom-Hutchings Road. Police are saying that an airbag was deployed but that injuries are not confirmed.

Another crash was reported in Bazetta Township on the Route 82/ Route 5 bypass between Larchmont Avenue and Elm Road. A car went off into the median there.

In Vernon Township, a car went off the road and into a guardrail on State Route 7 near Milligan East Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com