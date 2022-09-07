BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A string of car thefts in Boardman left one family without their vehicle and their children’s belongings that were inside.

Jerrod Cwynar says his sister’s 2016 white Honda Pilot was taken early Tuesday morning with items inside that they needed.

“It had her wallet with her license, her IDs, her cards. They took the car seat to her two-month-old, her one-year-old and her six-year-old. They took all of the baby supplies, the formula, the bottle, all the diapers, the wipes, they took everything with the car,” he said.

Cwynar and his family have been looking for the car, but more importantly wants back what was inside.

“I’m more concerned that they took all the stuff that we need to get the babies around and for her to take care of her kids. I’m more concerned with the stuff than the car,” he said.

Cwynar said they did find one car seat that was dumped on the side of the road Wednesday. He said it was sitting in the rain for a few hours. The rest of the stuff has not been recovered.

Several other vehicles were broken into on that street Tuesday morning as well. Boardman Police were called out to the 7400 block of Rainer Trail around 7 a.m.

When police arrived, one person told them his wife came outside to their Kia and noticed it had been rummaged through. The man told police he had a gun in the car that was no longer there. They were also missing some Apple airpods and a black Mercy Health bookbag, according to a police report.

The report states that shortly after, officers spoke with another person who said her Nissan was broken into. There was nothing missing from her vehicle.

Another resident of that street told police his Ring doorbell caught video of a dome light being turned on inside of his Hyundai around 4:30 a.m. He was not missing anything out of his vehicle.

At the same house that Cwynar and his sister were at, another man there told police his Honda Accord had been broken into and two loaded pistol magazines were missing from inside the vehicle. The car had been rummaged through.

Cwynar says his sister’s car has some rust spots running down the tailgate, the front driver side fog light glass is broken and there are three stickers on the rear window: A Ford performance sticker, a race car factory sticker and a stuck in Ohio sticker. Anyone who spots the car should contact Boardman Police at