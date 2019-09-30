7th grader from Liberty travels to Denmark through peace-promoting organization

Andre was one of four 11-year-olds from the U.S. to take the trip to Denmark and learn about peace education

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A seventh-grade student from Liberty recently traveled oversees through a global organization, learning about diversity and peace.

Kara Andre, 11, is a member of the Children’s International Summer Village, which brings together kids from 13 different countries for a 28-day camp.

Andre was one of four 11-year-olds from the U.S. to take the trip to Denmark and learn about peace education. The kids were not allowed to use technology during the camp.

“Being a part of this organization, I’ve gained a lot of confidence in my leadership skills. I’ve also been able to talk more easily with strangers and understand other cultures,” Andre said.

The camp focused on diversity, human rights, sustainable development and conflict and resolution through a variety of activities.

When Andre returned, a welcome back party was held for her and the other kids who took part in other Children’s International Summer Village camps.