PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — Four Mahoning County residents are among seven indicted this week for selling drugs in Western Pennsylvania.

Indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine are Eliot Gentry, 25, William McCree, 19 and Teqwan Scott, 28, all of Youngstown; Daivahn Brown, 26, of Boardman; and Donald Jeter, 32, Donald Snowden, 31, and Kailin Stewart, 36, all of New Castle.

The indictments were handed down Tuesday and unsealed today after they were all arrested.

The seven are accused of selling drugs from May 2021 to October in Western Pennsylvania. The indictment in the case was not specific as to what exact locations the drugs were being sold.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

Gentry, McCree, Brown and Snowden have already been arraigned and pleaded not guilty. Arraignment information is not yet available for the other defendants.

The government is asking for detention hearings for Snowden and Gentry. Gentry has already waived his detention hearing, court records show.