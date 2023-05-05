YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in two bank robberies last year pleaded guilty to both Thursday in federal court.

James Verdream, 60, entered guilty pleas before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to two counts of bank robbery.

Sentencing is set for July 27.

Verdream is accused of robbing the PNC Bank on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown May 2, 2022 and the Chase Bank on West Liberty Street in Girard May 9.

Verdream has been in federal custody since May 11 after he was arrested following a chase that culminated on State Route 11 in Austintown. He was being chased by U.S. Marshals at the time as well as Austintown police.

Verdream is also on federal probation after he served a sentence for robbing a bank in New Mexico in 2014. He served four years in prison in that case before he was released under federal supervision.

After he got out of prison in the New Mexico case, Verdream was accused in 2018 of robbing two other credit unions. He was arrested and given a 10-year prison sentence for those crimes but was released in April 2022. He then failed to report to his probation officer.

Verdream also has a lengthy criminal record in Mahoning County, mostly for theft offenses and passing bad checks.