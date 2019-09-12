September kicks off push for Second Harvest Food Bank

The Second Harvest Food Bank is asking for your help in relieving the need for food for people all across the Valley

In the United States, 40 million Americans are food insecure, meaning they struggle to put food on the table. In the Valley, that number sits at 85,000.

To help address the need, the Second Harvest Food Bank is asking that people volunteer and donates but also just raise awareness that the need is there.

With school back in session and the holiday season just ahead, organizers choose September as the month to get the ball rolling and hope people hold food drives.

Executive Director Mike Iberis said they are looking for foods with a long shelf life such as boxed cereal and proteins like peanut butter.

Brenda Logan has run a food bank out of Beulah Baptist Church on the south side of Youngstown for over 15 years. It’s a part of the city that is considered a food desert. She says the need for food growing and it spikes when there is a job loss.

“We were getting a lot of people I have never seen before. I notice that when things happen, I find that I’m getting more people,” Logan said. “All in all, I think everybody does a pretty good, it could be better; it definitely could be better. I can see the progress.”

The Beulah Baptist Church food bank is located at 570 Sherwood Avenue. The bank is open on the fourth Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone can hold a food drive and Second Harvest is willing to help you get started. Call 330-792-5522 for more information. Also, volunteers are always needed at local food banks.