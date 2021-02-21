Separate house fires block off streets in Niles, Campbell

Firefighters battled separate house fires Sunday night, causing roads to be blocked off

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Police had two streets blocked off due to house fires in Niles and Campbell Sunday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 30 block of Washington Avenue, where police had the street blocked off while firefighters put out the fire.

When First News arrived on scene, it appeared the fire was out, and the top window showed signs of damage.

Fires crews said it was an electrical fire that started in the attic and crews were able to contain the fire in about 30 minutes.

House occupants were also seen carrying out pets in cages.

According to officials on scene, everyone made it out safely.

It’s still unsure whether or not the house is a loss. The fire remains under investigation.

Just before 9 p.m., there was another house fire in Campbell on 3rd Street, where again emergency crews had the road blocked off for firefighters.

WKBN

There was a lot of smoke coming from second story windows. The house is badly damaged mostly on the left side.

No one was home at the time and none of the animals inside were hurt.

One firefighter was checked out for something in their eye.

The cause of the fire is also still under investigation