LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) -The man charged with the murder of a woman in Columbiana County will be sentenced next week.

Justin Givens pleaded guilty Monday to several charges in connection to the death of Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in Hanover Township in March. 2022.

According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office, Givens pleaded guilty to murder, with a firearm specification; grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children.

The aggravated murder charged was dropped.

Sentencing in the case is set for Tuesday, July 18.

Givens has two other outstanding criminal cases in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court in connection to having weapons in prison. He has been jailed on a $1 million bond since his arrest. Those cases go to trial later this fall.