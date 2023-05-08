NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sentencing is set for a former teacher at Wilmington Area High School who pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student.

Olivia Ortz, 27, pleaded guilty in March 2023 to one count of criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of sexual contact with a student and one count of unlawful contact with a minor.

Charges were filed against her in May 2022 in connection to a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

According to a criminal complaint, Ortz’s husband, who also worked for the school, notified the principal of the relationship. The complaint says he noticed a love letter from the student to his wife after he returned home from a trip to Florida.

Reports said Ortz was communicating with the student in March and that the girl had stayed over at her house while Ortz’s husband was out of town.

Sentencing is set for July 6, 2023.