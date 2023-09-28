SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Two animal cases against an Ellsworth Township man are going to be handled at the same time.

Robert Stare of Elsworth Township faces sentencing November 9 after pleading guilty in Sebring court to four counts of having animals running at-large after a May 2023 incident where sheriff’s deputies found dozens of his goats running around, several of the animals were stuck in his electric fence.

Stare went on trial on two counts of animal cruelty, stemming from the same incident. Judge Joe Schiavone took that matter under advisement and will sentence stare on all the charges on the same date.

Stare still has another pending case in connection to an incident earlier this month, when two goats were seized from his property.