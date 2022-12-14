YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be at a later date for a woman who was found guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for setting fire to a South Side home.

Jurors in the courtroom of Judge Maureen Sweeney convicted Cheree Moore, 43, of aggravated arson for an Aug. 18, 2021, fire that destroyed a Regent Street home that put a woman in the hospital with burns.

Investigators said the fire was started because of a family dispute.

Moore had been free on bond until the jury delivered their verdict. Judge Sweeney then revoked her bond.

Testimony in the case began Monday.