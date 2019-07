Wallace could face life in prison for the murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The sentencing date has been set for the man who was found guilty in a 2017 murder at a Youngstown bar.

Johnny Wallace was on trial Friday for the shooting death of Colin Brown in November 2017. It happened at Last Call Bar on South Avenue.

Wallace is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 at 10 a.m. According to officials, Wallace’s sentencing date is subject to change.

