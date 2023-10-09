WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sentencing date has been set for the teenager convicted in the murder of a Farrell man.

Gavin Roberts is scheduled to go before Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice to learn his fate on October 26. The now 18-year-old was convicted of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges.

The case stemmed from the November 19, 2022, shooting death of Brice Hilton in Warren.

Roberts faces a minimum of 20 years to life in prison to a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.