WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge in Trumbull County handed down a sentence Tuesday in a rape case.

Shane Newton, 32, who goes by the name Shae, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. The sentence comes after a jury returned guilty verdicts last month on one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition charges.

Newton was convicted of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Warren.

Newton will also have to register as a sex offender if released.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.