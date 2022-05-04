EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine will soon see a new sensory garden added to its village in place of a vacant lot.

A non-profit organization called Threshold Residential Services is heading up the project. Some of the people that it serves will use the garden as part of its day program.

Threshold help those with developmental disabilities, and its goal is to help incorporate the community with its clients.

“Some individuals that we serve benefit from getting out in the community and being integrated, so what a great opportunity for us to have the individuals to get integrated in the community, spend time with individuals that don’t have disabilities,” said Chris Page, of Threshold residential Services.

Threshold will have a ribbon-cutting to open the garden at 11 a.m. Friday. May 20.