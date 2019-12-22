Sensory-friendly Santa visited kids at the Boardman Library

The event was hosted by Sensoplay, a charity organization that provides sensory-friendly options for kids

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A sensory-friendly event for children with special needs makes sure everyone has a great holiday season.

Families came out to the event hosted by Sensoplay at the Boardman Library.

Sensoplay is a charity organization that provides sensory-friendly options for kids.

At Saturday’s event, the kids got a special one-on-one visit with Santa, who gave a small gift to everyone.

Admission was free for all.

“It’s nice because it’s a smaller environment. Not as many kids. Not loud. It’s nice and quiet in here, and they get a one-on-one with Santa,” said event coordinator Sylvia Solis.

She says she hopes to have more sensory friendly events for people in the Valley.