Sensory-friendly Santa visited kids at the Boardman Library

Local News

The event was hosted by Sensoplay, a charity organization that provides sensory-friendly options for kids

by: Briana Ray-Turner

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A sensory-friendly event for children with special needs makes sure everyone has a great holiday season.

Families came out to the event hosted by Sensoplay at the Boardman Library.

Sensoplay is a charity organization that provides sensory-friendly options for kids.

At Saturday’s event, the kids got a special one-on-one visit with Santa, who gave a small gift to everyone.

Admission was free for all.

“It’s nice because it’s a smaller environment. Not as many kids. Not loud. It’s nice and quiet in here, and they get a one-on-one with Santa,” said event coordinator Sylvia Solis.

She says she hopes to have more sensory friendly events for people in the Valley.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle