‘Senseless’: Owner of Texas Longhorn cow shot dead in Lawrence Co. wants answers

The pregnant cow, Maple, was found with a bullet hole in the chest Wednesday afternoon

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A Lawrence County family is shocked and upset after finding their pregnant Texas Longhorn cow shot dead. They’re now searching for answers.

It happened along Copper Road near Blind Lane in Slippery Rock Township.

“I couldn’t believe somebody would shoot her,” owner Doug Michaels said. “She didn’t hurt nobody.”

Michaels and his family found Maple dead in the road Wednesday afternoon.

“It makes me feel sad,” he said. “Wouldn’t you feel sad if somebody killed your dog?”

They called the police right away. The case is being investigated as animal cruelty.

“I was pissed off,” Michaels said. “How would you feel if somebody shot your cow, you know? Especially since she should’ve had a calf about the middle of March.”

Once Maple was moved from the road, a veterinarian came to look at her.

“Looked like she’d been dead for a few hours and there was a large bullet hole in her chest,” said Robert Maro, the vet.

Maple’s unborn calf also died as a result.

“It’s crazy that somebody would do something like that but it’s just a real shame,” Maro said. “A nice, young cow that was pregnant. It’s just senseless.”

Michaels said he cares about his animals so on top of anger, he’s grieving.

“It just pisses you off, you know? You try to raise a little bit of stuff, raise your own food and you sell a calf to help pay to feed them, and some jack**s wants to shoot them.”

They want to know why.

“Why would you do something like that? It’s just senseless,” Maro said.

“Just tell me why you had to shoot that cow,” Michaels said. “What was she bothering? What did she do to you? Why’d you shoot her?”

Maro was out Thursday to retrieve the bullet from Maple. It will help with the investigation.

If you have any information, please call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-598-2211.