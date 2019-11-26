Seniors learn important life skills playing ‘The Game of Life’

The goal is to expose the students to different opportunities after leaving the center

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) — “The Game of Life” is what senior students played Tuesday at MCCTC in part of a bigger objective.

They were taught important life skills, such as, self defense and how to fix a hole in the wall.

The students were also able to listen to previous graduates who gave them advice for their future.

“It’s all about building confidence in a young lady or a young man, I think these are the simple things that do it. Try it. Just getting your hands dirty and trying something is an amazing feeling and every single one of these guys behind me can accomplish each of these little things they’re teaching today, it’s just a matter of doing it,” said Anthony Cycyk, an English instructor.

The school is hoping this will become an annual program for students.