Senior citizens learn about available services during Youngstown luncheon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A luncheon for senior citizens took place Thursday at Youngstown’s McGuffey Centre.

It was a celebration called “Honoring History.”

The event was designed to provide information for seniors 60 years and older. Vendors were on hand to show what kinds of services are available to them.

One of the groups taking part is called “Saving Our Seniors of Mahoning Valley.”

“This is why we started Saving Our Seniors, to enhance the lives of our seniors by any way that we can. By a kind deed, a small luncheon or giving information that’ll help them through the aging process,” said Krishmu Shipmon, of Saving Our Seniors.

About 200 seniors took part in Thursday’s event, which also included lunch and Bingo.