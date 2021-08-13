Lisbon senior center gives back to kids for school after support given through pandemic

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Just in time for the start of school, 50 lucky kids received brand new backpacks and supplies Friday.

The residents at Allay Senior Care in Lisbon hosted a backpack giveaway.

On top of their own backpack, each child received all of the supplies listed on their personal school supply list.

The owner and residents say they received a lot of support from the community throughout the pandemic, so it was their turn to give back.

“We decided to do this because, through COVID, we realized that we needed the connection with the community. That we didn’t have that for a year and a half and we all missed that,” said Rachel Yokley, owner of the senior center.

This was their first annual backpack giveaway, but Yokley and residents say they plan to continue doing this every year for kids.

All supplies were bought through donations from clients families and their own funds.