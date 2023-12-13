(WKBN) – Every time you hear about someone overdosing on a drug laced with fentanyl, you probably think what is the president doing to stop the drug from getting into the country?

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 379 million doses of fentanyl last year, enough to kill every American.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, wants an all-of-the-above attack on fentanyl, focusing on how the drug is going from China to Mexican drug cartels and then crossing into the USA. He’s pressing the White House for more details about its strategy with fighting fentanyl.

“We’re asking the White House to help us. We’re asking the Treasury Department to keep score of how successful this has been so we know exactly what to do next,” Brown said.

In 2021, over 100,000 Americans died from an overdose, and 65% of those deaths were caused by fentanyl.