YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With only a few weeks left before Congress recesses for the year, Senator Sherrod Brown says there are still a number of priorities he wants to see accomplished.

Brown says one of them would be addressing extended tax breaks for large corporations, something he says should have strings attached.

“That Congress say no until they there is also an agreement to extend benefits for working families. The Child Tax Credit affects 2 million children in Ohio, 90% of families with children under 18 benefit from it,” Brown said.

Brown said lawmakers have a possible deal on the table and hopes it will be approved before the end of the year.