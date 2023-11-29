YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Postal thefts are out of control. The pace this year would be a 48% increase over last year.

Postal police officers have been directed to protect postal service property but don’t patrol the streets anymore alongside letter carriers. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, wants that to change.

Brown is behind the Postal Police Reform Act, which would get those officers back on the street to protect the mail.

“What that means, fundamentally, is the Youngstown city police, the Mahoning or Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department have to look out and keep these people safe. They’re already stretched too thin. So, get the postal police out where they belong to do what they should be doing to protect letter carriers and protect people so they get their Social Security checks on time,” Brown said.

Nearly 500 letter carriers were robbed last year. That was a record number according to the United States Postal Service.

“The importance of getting this legislation done is, fundamentally, the most important thing is to make sure that our postal workers are safe. And that our Social Security checks and other things go out without the possibility of theft,” Brown said.