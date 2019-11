Their meeting will focus on the wing's vision for the future and possible upgrades to the C-130 fleet

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Senator Rob Portman will be meeting with the 910th Airlift Wing commander at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Friday afternoon.

Their meeting will focus on the wing’s vision for the future and possible upgrades to the C-130 fleet.

Portman is also meeting with members of the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission.

The senator has been a continued supporter of YARS, which employees more than 1,800 people.