EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, was back in East Palestine Friday He held a roundtable with local healthcare providers.

He met with the group at the East Palestine Clinic, which is operated by East Liverpool City Hospital and was opened early this year to serve residents who may have been impacted by the February train derailment.

“This is the kind of community that’s so often forgotten or exploited by corporate America. I’m here for the long haul. We’re still going to be here for months, for the next year, for however long it takes to make sure residents get the support they need, including long-term health monitoring and care,” Brown said.

Brown has written a letter to Norfolk Southern, listing six items he wants addressed. He wants the railroad to fix the damage, keep the promises it has made to village residents and improve safety.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order related to East Palestine. He told FEMA to designate a federal disaster recovery coordinator to oversee long-term recovery and that Ohio’s request for a major disaster declaration would be held open.

First News senior reporter Gerry Ricciutti spoke with Brown following the round table.