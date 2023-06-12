EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) visited RBS Manufacturing in East Palestine Monday, hoping to hear directly from local manufacturers about their concerns regarding the aftermath of Norfolk Southern’s train derailment.

“This is the kind of community that’s so often forgotten or exploited by corporate America. I’m here for the long haul. We’re still going to be here as long as it takes to make sure residents get the support they need and that includes every manufacturer in Columbiana County and the surrounding area,” said Brown.

Norfolk Southern has seen a lot of pushback from Brown, with his testifying on behalf of East Palestine residents following the derailment.

“We at RBS would like to thank Senator Brown for his time visiting East Palestine, OH and RBS, MFG. We appreciate his vested interest in Ohio Valley manufacturing. We look forward to working with Senator Brown to help the local businesses through a rather difficult time,” said Rick Severs, Vice President and General Manager of RBS Manufacturing.

Brown has visited the East Palestine community six times now since the derailment.