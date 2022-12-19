In this Aug. 8, 2005 file photo, the exterior of Delphi headquarters is shown in Troy, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WKBN) – The Susan Muffley Act, which would have restored Delphi salaried retirees’ pensions, was not included in the U.S. Senate’s omnibus spending bill.

A Delphi Salaried Retirees Association news release stated that its board is carefully considering its next steps.

The effort to get their pensions has been ongoing for 13 years.

It affected 20,000 former Delphi employees, many of whom lost 70 percent of their promised pensions.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Susan Muffley Act in July.

“This is a terrible blow to retirees who worked hard and played by the rules. We are not done… We have more work to do. We refuse to quit. Persistence and truth conquer all,” said Retirees Association spokesman Bruce Gump.