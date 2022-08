SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate JD Vance is making a stop in the area today.

Vance, along with Congressman Bill Johnson and members of the Utica Energy Alliance will be holding a town hall at the Maskaluk Well Pad in Salineville about energy.

The town hall is part of a two-stop energy tour in Ohio.

It will begin at 12:45 p.m. after a press conference.

It’s expected to last an hour.