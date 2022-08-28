HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania US senate democrat candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Hermitage Sunday afternoon.

Fetterman said he has a big goal for Mercer County – turning it blue.

Hundreds gathered at Hickory VFW to hear from the current Lt. governor about his race.

Many of the points Fetterman made were about health care, a topic close to home after he suffered from a stroke earlier this year.

Topics ranging from abortion rights to clean energy were discussed.

Democrats in the county came out to support his candidacy. Some say this election holds a lot more weight than any in their lifetime.

“I’m 75 years old, I’ve never volunteered so much for an election as I am now,” said Hermitage resident Genevieve Monks.

Fetterman also spent time reminding attendees he’s one of them — taking a jab at his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, stating he isn’t relatable and doesn’t understand what it means to be a resident of Mercer County.