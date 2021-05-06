Sen. Sherrod Brown visiting Youngstown mass vaccination site Thursday Local News Local health professionals will join him at the Covelli Centre by: WKBN Staff Posted: May 6, 2021 / 05:31 AM EDT / Updated: May 6, 2021 / 05:31 AM EDT Courtesy Sherrod Brown’s office (WKBN) – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is visiting Youngstown Thursday. He will be visiting the mass vaccination site at the Covelli Centre. Local health professionals will join him for a press conference, which is expected to start at 11 a.m. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle