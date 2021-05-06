Sen. Sherrod Brown visiting Youngstown mass vaccination site Thursday

Local health professionals will join him at the Covelli Centre

Courtesy Sherrod Brown’s office

(WKBN) – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is visiting Youngstown Thursday.

He will be visiting the mass vaccination site at the Covelli Centre.

Local health professionals will join him for a press conference, which is expected to start at 11 a.m.

